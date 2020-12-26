Authorities across China are tightening travel controls ahead of the New Year and Lunar New Year festivities in a bid to contain Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: people asked to stay home for the holidays as 20 new infections reported
- Communist Party and government officials in Beijing ordered not to leave city for duration of New Year and Lunar New Year holidays
- National Health Commission reports eight local and 12 imported cases on Friday
