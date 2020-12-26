Authorities across China are tightening travel controls ahead of the New Year and Lunar New Year festivities in a bid to contain Covid-19. Photo: Reuters Authorities across China are tightening travel controls ahead of the New Year and Lunar New Year festivities in a bid to contain Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: people asked to stay home for the holidays as 20 new infections reported

  • Communist Party and government officials in Beijing ordered not to leave city for duration of New Year and Lunar New Year holidays
  • National Health Commission reports eight local and 12 imported cases on Friday

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 2:02pm, 26 Dec, 2020

