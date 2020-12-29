Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua

China Society

China /  Science

Did half a million people in Wuhan contract the coronavirus?

  • Large-scale study finds Covid-19 antibodies in more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from residents of the Chinese city
  • Results suggest infections were more widespread than official total of confirmed cases, experts say

Topic |   China Society
Simone McCarthyZhuang Pinghui
Simone McCarthy and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:38pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua
Researchers found that more than 4 per cent of blood samples taken from about 11,000 people in Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE