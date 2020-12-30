Developers of the Sinopharm vaccine say an interim analysis has found it to be nearly 80 per cent effective against Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | China’s Sinopharm says its Covid-19 vaccine nearly 80 per cent effective
- Few details were released in the announcement but the company is seeking conditional listing from Chinese regulator
- United Arab Emirates has already reported good results from its interim analysis of late-stage trials
