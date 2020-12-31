US regulators gave emergency approval for Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
We can’t rule out risks with Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, top Chinese health official says
- The technology is being used on healthy people for the first time, raising safety concerns, Chinese CDC chief warns
- Chinese investigators have also not found an animal origin of the coronavirus, he says
