US regulators gave emergency approval for Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP US regulators gave emergency approval for Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine. Photo: AFP
We can’t rule out risks with Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, top Chinese health official says

  • The technology is being used on healthy people for the first time, raising safety concerns, Chinese CDC chief warns
  • Chinese investigators have also not found an animal origin of the coronavirus, he says

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 31 Dec, 2020

