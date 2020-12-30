Some 80 per cent of people surveyed in China said they would step forward to take a coronavirus vaccine, the most of any country included in the poll. In America, 69 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to be immunised and in France it was just 40 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock Images Some 80 per cent of people surveyed in China said they would step forward to take a coronavirus vaccine, the most of any country included in the poll. In America, 69 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to be immunised and in France it was just 40 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Coronavirus: people in China ‘the most willing among 15 countries to take a vaccine’

  • World Economic Forum-Ipsos survey finds side-effect concern and perception of being at low risk of Covid-19 among reasons for vaccine hesitancy
  • Data shows American willingness to have coronavirus jab has risen since October poll

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Some 80 per cent of people surveyed in China said they would step forward to take a coronavirus vaccine, the most of any country included in the poll. In America, 69 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to be immunised and in France it was just 40 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock Images
