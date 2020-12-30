Three of a rarely spotted type of whale were photographed in the South China Sea by Chinese scientists last year. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea
Whales alive: beaked species spotted for first time by Chinese scientists
- Three whales seen in South China Sea were Deraniyagala’s beaked whales or ginkgo-toothed beaked whales, researchers reveal
- The least-known marine mammals, these species have previously been spotted only dead and stranded
Topic | South China Sea
Three of a rarely spotted type of whale were photographed in the South China Sea by Chinese scientists last year. Photo: Weibo