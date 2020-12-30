Three of a rarely spotted type of whale were photographed in the South China Sea by Chinese scientists last year. Photo: Weibo Three of a rarely spotted type of whale were photographed in the South China Sea by Chinese scientists last year. Photo: Weibo
Whales alive: beaked species spotted for first time by Chinese scientists

  • Three whales seen in South China Sea were Deraniyagala’s beaked whales or ginkgo-toothed beaked whales, researchers reveal
  • The least-known marine mammals, these species have previously been spotted only dead and stranded

Rachel Zhang

Updated: 9:53pm, 30 Dec, 2020

