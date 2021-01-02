A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP
A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic: All stories

China /  Science

China’s first case of new coronavirus strain is no cause for alarm, says infectious disease expert

  • Shanghai-based specialist Zhang Wenhong says the patient showed very mild symptoms and has already left the isolation ward
  • The variant was detected in a student who last month returned to the Chinese city from Britain, where the new strain first emerged

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:51pm, 2 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP
A little girl is tested for Covid-19 at a primary school in Shenyang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE