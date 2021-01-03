Xiao Qi Ji shows off his rock-climbing skills at the National Zoo in Washington. Photo: YouTube Xiao Qi Ji shows off his rock-climbing skills at the National Zoo in Washington. Photo: YouTube
Pandas

China /  Science

Washington zoo’s giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji rocks it in new Instagram video

  • ‘Little Miracle’ shows off his climbing skills at Smithsonian’s National Zoo under supervision from his mother
  • Born in August, Xiao Qi Ji is set to remain in the US with his parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian until 2023

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Jan, 2021

