Xiao Qi Ji shows off his rock-climbing skills at the National Zoo in Washington. Photo: YouTube
Washington zoo’s giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji rocks it in new Instagram video
- ‘Little Miracle’ shows off his climbing skills at Smithsonian’s National Zoo under supervision from his mother
- Born in August, Xiao Qi Ji is set to remain in the US with his parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian until 2023
