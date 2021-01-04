A Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from Hainan province on July 23. Photo: AFP
China’s first Mars mission Tianwen-1 expected to reach red planet orbit next month
- Probe has travelled more than 400 million km so far and is likely to touch down in May, space agency says
- It has carried out three orbital corrections as well as equipment tests and remains in good condition
