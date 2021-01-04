The radio telescope is by far the biggest of its kind. Photo: Handout The radio telescope is by far the biggest of its kind. Photo: Handout
China to open up Fast telescope to foreign scientists – including those searching for alien life

  • Facility in Guizhou can detect signals no other telescope on earth can and has already been seeking signs of extraterrestrial communications
  • Foreign researchers can submit applications from April and will be given 10 per cent of available slots

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:05pm, 4 Jan, 2021

