CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua
CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua

Coronavirus pandemic

China /  Science

Inside China’s exhausting race to develop a coronavirus vaccine

  • Researchers worked around the clock in trying conditions to find potential candidates, a state agency says
  • A top state official was among the first to be given the shots

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:25am, 5 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua
CNBG officials thought inactivated vaccines held the best prospects because the technology was mature and quality controllable. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE