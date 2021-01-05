China has launched more satellites than any other country in recent years. Photo: AP
China to start building first space station as part of ambitious plans for year ahead
- The country is planning 40 rocket launches this year, the highest ever total, as it continues to expand its presence in space
- Next month will also see the country’s first mission to Mars attempting to land a rover on the surface of the planet
