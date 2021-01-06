A staff member tests samples of the Covid-19 inactivated vaccine at a production plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Company, a subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: China says it can produce 1 billion doses of a Sinopharm vaccine this year
- Ministry of Industry and Information says there will be enough vaccine for mass inoculations domestically, including 100 million doses ahead of Lunar New Year
- China has also agreed to provide vaccines to a large number of countries, but it remains unclear how exports will be handled
