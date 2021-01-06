Hebei reported 20 locally transmitted cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV Hebei reported 20 locally transmitted cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
breaking | Coronavirus: China raises alarm after 63 local infections found in Hebei province on one day

  • First locally transmitted infections in the northern province since June
  • Many patients attended village events, including a wedding, in the past three weeks and health authorities expect case numbers to rise

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 1:12pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Hebei reported 20 locally transmitted cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
