Hebei reported 20 locally transmitted cases and 43 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday. Photo: CCTV
breaking | Coronavirus: China raises alarm after 63 local infections found in Hebei province on one day
- First locally transmitted infections in the northern province since June
- Many patients attended village events, including a wedding, in the past three weeks and health authorities expect case numbers to rise
