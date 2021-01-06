On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP
On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP

China Society

China /  Science

Wintry delight as frozen towers and palaces stun visitors at annual Harbin ice festival

  • Ice constructions start with workers mining ice from the surface of the Songhua river
  • Visitors to the 2021 festival must show a ‘health code’ on a contact-tracing app and have their temperature taken

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP
On January 4, 2021, visitors view ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE