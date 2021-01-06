It can take hours or days to get a result from the standard PCR test after a swab is taken due to the time-consuming process of analysing samples. Photo: Xinhua It can take hours or days to get a result from the standard PCR test after a swab is taken due to the time-consuming process of analysing samples. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese researchers develop device that may detect coronavirus in 10 minutes

  • Peking University team say their sensing chip is as accurate as the standard PCR testing, based on initial study results
  • They have patented the technology but there could be challenges for mass production

Updated: 11:27pm, 6 Jan, 2021

