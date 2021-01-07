Indonesia is planning to vaccinate 181.5 million people, or roughly 67 per cent of its population. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Mass Sinovac vaccination programme set to begin in Indonesia, followed by Philippines and Thailand
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be the first to get the jab when inoculations begin on January 13
- The Philippines and Thailand are also expected to receive millions of doses in coming months
Indonesia is planning to vaccinate 181.5 million people, or roughly 67 per cent of its population. Photo: Reuters