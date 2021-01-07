A medical worker collects a swab sample from a child in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | Coronavirus: China’s Hebei province reports 120 new local cases as millions tested
- All but one of the new infections were found in Shijiazhuang where the country’s biggest outbreak in months has city in lockdown
- In addition there have been two cases reported in Hebei province which originated overseas
