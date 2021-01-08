A new study suggests that tens of thousands of people in the Chinese city of Wuhan might have been infected in the initial outbreak and showed no signs of the disease. Photo: AFP A new study suggests that tens of thousands of people in the Chinese city of Wuhan might have been infected in the initial outbreak and showed no signs of the disease. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: after the outbreak, asymptomatic cases lurked in Wuhan, study finds

  • Researchers say blood samples indicate that at least two-thirds of people with the virus in the city showed no signs of it
  • People with these infections ‘may have had weaker strains’

Holly Chik
Updated: 3:30am, 8 Jan, 2021

