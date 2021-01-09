An experimental quantum communication network consisted of the Micius satellite and over 700 optical fibres totalling 2,000km connecting 32 nodes in China. Image: Shutterstock
China science
China’s experiment in quantum communication brings Beijing closer to creating a hack-proof network
- Pan Jianwei and team report in science journal the results of two-year test for an integrated space-to-ground network
- China is positioning itself to be a world leader in quantum technology, including drafting international standards
Topic | China science
