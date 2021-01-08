Travellers at the border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Chinese province of Guangdong extends quarantine and urges people not to travel over Lunar New Year
- Those arriving from abroad will now have to spend a week at home after spending two weeks quarantined in designated hotels
- Local authorities urge people not to travel over the holiday period and limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer
