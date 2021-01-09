The Shijiazhuang Railway Station is at a standstill as the city grapples with a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Imaginechina
China Society
Coronavirus: Chinese capital on alert as cases rise next door in Hebei
- With key political meetings and a big holiday on the horizon, local governments are keen to shut down outbreaks, analyst says
- The virus has spread rapidly in the province but ‘the situation is controllable’
Topic | China Society
The Shijiazhuang Railway Station is at a standstill as the city grapples with a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Imaginechina