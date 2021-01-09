A top Chinese health official says China is ready for a WHO team trip to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected. Photo: AFP A top Chinese health official says China is ready for a WHO team trip to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China ‘ready and open’ for WHO team visit to Wuhan in origin quest

  • Top Chinese health official says terms have been agreed but the start date is still being determined
  • Comments come after WHO chief voices frustration at Beijing over travel dates

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:45pm, 9 Jan, 2021

A top Chinese health official says China is ready for a WHO team trip to Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected. Photo: AFP
