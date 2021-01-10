The study looked at how patients treated in Wuhan’s Jin Yin-tan Hospital fared six months later. Photo: AP The study looked at how patients treated in Wuhan’s Jin Yin-tan Hospital fared six months later. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese study finds most patients still show signs of ‘long Covid’ six months later

  • The largest study of its kind found that most of those treated in a Wuhan hospital were still showing symptoms six months after being sent home
  • The most common problems were fatigue and difficulty in sleeping, but lung and kidney problems were also recorded

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:12pm, 10 Jan, 2021

