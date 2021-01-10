The study looked at how patients treated in Wuhan’s Jin Yin-tan Hospital fared six months later. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese study finds most patients still show signs of ‘long Covid’ six months later
- The largest study of its kind found that most of those treated in a Wuhan hospital were still showing symptoms six months after being sent home
- The most common problems were fatigue and difficulty in sleeping, but lung and kidney problems were also recorded
