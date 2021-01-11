A team of health experts from the World Health Organization will work with Chinese scientists to determine the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: AP A team of health experts from the World Health Organization will work with Chinese scientists to determine the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: AP
A team of health experts from the World Health Organization will work with Chinese scientists to determine the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: AP

developing | WHO coronavirus investigation team to arrive in China on Thursday

  • Brief announcement from Beijing follows confusion and delay after visa ‘misunderstanding’
  • The international experts will work with Chinese scientists to determine virus origin, health commission says

Teddy NgSimone McCarthy
Teddy Ng and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 2:01pm, 11 Jan, 2021

