Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP
Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP

Coronavirus China

China /  Science

Coronavirus in China: Hebei legislature postpones annual session amid surge in cases

  • China reports 103 new infections, the nation’s biggest daily tally in more than five months
  • Second round of mass testing for all 11 million residents of Shijiazhuang to begin on Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP
Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE