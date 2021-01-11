Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus China
Coronavirus in China: Hebei legislature postpones annual session amid surge in cases
- China reports 103 new infections, the nation’s biggest daily tally in more than five months
- Second round of mass testing for all 11 million residents of Shijiazhuang to begin on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus China
Health workers carry coronavirus test samples at a residential neighbourhood in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province on Friday. Photo: AP