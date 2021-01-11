The vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group was last month approved for general use on adults. Photo: Xinhua The vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group was last month approved for general use on adults. Photo: Xinhua
The vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group was last month approved for general use on adults. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese vaccine maker hoping to inoculate children as young as three

  • China National Biotec Group conducted early-phase trials on children, and reported ‘excellent’ safety data but is continuing to analyse immune response
  • Any possible need for booster doses for its vaccine, already approved for adults, will be assessed when data shows how long immunity lasts

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:19pm, 11 Jan, 2021

