The vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group was last month approved for general use on adults. Photo: Xinhua
China coronavirus vaccine
Chinese vaccine maker hoping to inoculate children as young as three
- China National Biotec Group conducted early-phase trials on children, and reported ‘excellent’ safety data but is continuing to analyse immune response
- Any possible need for booster doses for its vaccine, already approved for adults, will be assessed when data shows how long immunity lasts
