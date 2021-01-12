China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters
China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters

Space

China /  Science

China’s next generation rocket engine to power ambitious space programme

  • State-owned contractor says significant advances in several key technologies have been achieved for the new engine
  • Greater fuel efficiency will increase power for planned missions to Mars and a fly-by of the Jupiter system

Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters
China is developing a new, more powerful rocket engine to drive its space missions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE