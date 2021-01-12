Curfews and restrictions on movement have been extended in South Africa as it battles its outbreak. Photo: Reuters Curfews and restrictions on movement have been extended in South Africa as it battles its outbreak. Photo: Reuters
South Africa at ‘most devastating’ point as new coronavirus variant spreads

  • Country enduring its worst point of the pandemic, with variant 501.V2 spreading much faster than earlier variants, President Cyril Ramaphosa says
  • Hospital beds running out, although Ramaphosa says progress is being made to secure vaccines

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Jan, 2021

