Curfews and restrictions on movement have been extended in South Africa as it battles its outbreak. Photo: Reuters
South Africa at ‘most devastating’ point as new coronavirus variant spreads
- Country enduring its worst point of the pandemic, with variant 501.V2 spreading much faster than earlier variants, President Cyril Ramaphosa says
- Hospital beds running out, although Ramaphosa says progress is being made to secure vaccines
