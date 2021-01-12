A worker performs a quality check at Sinovac’s packaging facility. Photo: Reuters A worker performs a quality check at Sinovac’s packaging facility. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Scientists concerned by way data from Chinese drug firm Sinovac’s vaccine trials is coming out

  • The firm’s Brazilian partner the Butantan Institute has promised to disclose more information after it claimed the drug had a 78 per cent efficacy rate
  • But researchers question the figure and ask why the Chinese pharmaceutical company has not commented publicly on the trial results

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:14pm, 12 Jan, 2021

