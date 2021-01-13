An employee holds a vial containing Chinese company Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine against Covid-19 at the Butantan biomedical production centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Brazil reports more modest 50.4 per cent efficacy for China’s Sinovac vaccine
- New CoronaVac ‘general efficacy’ figure from the Butantan biomedical centre comes after pressure for more transparency amid piecemeal disclosure and delays
- Researchers had earlier celebrated results showing 78 per cent efficacy against mild Covid-19 cases
