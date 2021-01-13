Researchers say they have uncovered what could be Italy’s first case of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE Researchers say they have uncovered what could be Italy’s first case of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hunt for Italy’s coronavirus patient zero finds a case in November 2019

  • Peer-reviewed research shows the virus was present in a stored skin sample taken from a Milan woman with a mysterious illness
  • Doctors remembered her when they started to see similar rashes in some Covid-19 patients

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Researchers say they have uncovered what could be Italy’s first case of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
