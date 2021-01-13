The AIIB follows the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in announcing financing to help developing countries get access to coronavirus vaccines. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: China-led AIIB to support vaccine roll-outs in developing nations
- Bank did not give details of its financing plan but said total loans in 2021 would be at a similar level to last year’s
- Its lending facility to help member countries counter the impact of the pandemic grew to US$13 billion in 2020
