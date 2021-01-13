A car is stopped from leaving a district of Heilongjiang after a state of emergency was declared on Tuesday. Photo: AFP A car is stopped from leaving a district of Heilongjiang after a state of emergency was declared on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus in China: Heilongjiang declares state of emergency as outbreak spreads

  • Province is the latest virus hotspot in the north of the country, which has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks
  • Health authorities have responded with mass testing and lockdowns and people are being urged not to travel for the Lunar New Year

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 8:52pm, 13 Jan, 2021

