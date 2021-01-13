A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

China technology

China /  Science

Is this Chinese prototype the shape of maglev train tech to come?

  • Researchers at a university in southwestern China say their approach could mean superfast, cheap travel
  • They say they have found a way to keep costs down and a commercially viable product could be at most six years away

Topic |   China technology
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 9:45pm, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
A prototype magnetic levitation train developed with high-temperature superconducting maglev technology is launched in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE