Disinfectant is sprayed in an area classed as medium-risk in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus China
China reports first Covid-19 death in 8 months as thousands of Hebei residents are evacuated
- People moved to quarantine facility from high-risk parts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei’s provincial capital
- CDC chief backs small-scale ‘whack-a-mole’ lockdowns to try to contain the outbreak
