What do the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine efficacy results mean?

  • The company and its Brazilian partner have released confusing numbers for the effectiveness of CoronaVac in clinical trials
  • The data is essential for regulators to determine whether they should approve the vaccine for use

Josephine Ma , Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:13am, 15 Jan, 2021

Confusion surrounds the results of a Sinovac Biotech vaccine clinical trial in Brazil. Photo: EPA-EFE
