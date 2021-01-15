Confusion surrounds the results of a Sinovac Biotech vaccine clinical trial in Brazil. Photo: EPA-EFE
China coronavirus vaccine
Explainer |
What do the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine efficacy results mean?
- The company and its Brazilian partner have released confusing numbers for the effectiveness of CoronaVac in clinical trials
- The data is essential for regulators to determine whether they should approve the vaccine for use
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
Confusion surrounds the results of a Sinovac Biotech vaccine clinical trial in Brazil. Photo: EPA-EFE