Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images
Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images

China Society

China /  Science

China’s coronavirus lockdowns give air quality a lift

  • Environment ministry says levels of smallest particles fell by an average of 8.3 per cent in more than 330 cities across the country in 2020
  • But concentrations are still three times the maximum threshold recommended by the World Health Organization

Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:55pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images
Air quality improved across more than 300 cities in China thanks in part to lockdowns, the environment ministry says. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE