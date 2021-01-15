China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has produced two vaccines. Photo: Xinhua China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has produced two vaccines. Photo: Xinhua
China National Biotec Group says Covid-19 vaccine will offer protection for at least six months

  • Company chairman tells state news agency it is waiting to see if the drug will prove effective over the longer term
  • Two of CNBG’s vaccines were authorised for emergency use last year, although final trial results are still pending

Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:33pm, 15 Jan, 2021

