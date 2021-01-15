Members of a WHO team arrive in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday. Photo: AP Members of a WHO team arrive in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: WHO investigator cleared for China as quarantined team starts work online

  • Beijing says one of two experts still in Singapore was negative in a second round of Covid-19 antibody tests but the other scientist was positive
  • Team members in Wuhan teleconference with Chinese counterparts

Holly Chik
Updated: 8:03pm, 15 Jan, 2021

