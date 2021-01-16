Volunteers man a checkpoint leading to their village on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE Volunteers man a checkpoint leading to their village on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: what’s life like for the 20 million Chinese back in lockdown?

  • Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces worst affected as authorities work to keep case numbers under control
  • More than 1,000 people are being treated in hospital, reports say

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:24am, 16 Jan, 2021

