Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

China /  Science

Coronavirus in China: lockdowns extended in three Hebei cities after 90 new cases reported

  • Restrictions to remain until Tuesday in provincial capital Shijiazhuang and Nangong, and until Monday in Langfang
  • But lockdowns lifted in other parts of Hebei, local authorities say

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:18pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Workers spray disinfectant in the Gaocheng district of Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE