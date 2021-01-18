Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP
Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP

Coronavirus China

China /  Science

China’s rural Covid-19 clusters challenge country’s strategy to stop disease spreading

  • Around 2,000 cases have been reported in the latest outbreaks, many linked to events such as weddings and funerals in the countryside
  • The use of lockdown and mass testing has proved effective in cities, but may not work so well in rural areas

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 9:08pm, 18 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP
Workers spray disinfectant on a street in Shijiazhuang’s Gaocheng district. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE