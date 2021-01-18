Dozens of bird species have been recorded at Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua Dozens of bird species have been recorded at Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Dozens of bird species have been recorded at Poyang Lake in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua

Outcry over revived dam plans for China’s biggest freshwater lake

  • Opponents say damming Poyang Lake could inflict irreversible harm on the area’s environment, threatening migratory birds and the Yangtze finless porpoise
  • Authorities say the reservoir would keep more water in the lake during the dry season

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:56pm, 18 Jan, 2021

