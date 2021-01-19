China’s new giant buoy has been placed in the East China Sea, where Chinese claims overlap with those of Japan and South Korea. Photo: Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences China’s new giant buoy has been placed in the East China Sea, where Chinese claims overlap with those of Japan and South Korea. Photo: Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
East China Sea: why giant Chinese territory marker may be leagues above old buoy network

  • New extra-large buoy detects intruders to alert naval forces in area disputed with Japan and South Korea, where such devices have been vandalised
  • The platform adds to China’s presence in waters off its coast, which it says is now greater than that of United States

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:09am, 19 Jan, 2021

