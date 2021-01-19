Svein Andersen, 67, became the first Norwegian to receive the jab on December 27. Photo: AFP Svein Andersen, 67, became the first Norwegian to receive the jab on December 27. Photo: AFP
Svein Andersen, 67, became the first Norwegian to receive the jab on December 27. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus: experts say no reason for alarm over reports elderly people died after being given vaccine

  • Last week it was reported that 29 elderly people had died in Norway after receiving the jabs
  • Scientists urge caution, saying they were all high-risk cases because of their age and medical history

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:00am, 19 Jan, 2021

