As Chinese cities face new Covid-19 lockdowns, have lessons of 2020 been learned?

  • Echoes in Hebei of measures a year ago in Wuhan, with students stranded in icy conditions and some people unable to get routine medical treatment
  • Residents complain of mistakes being repeated, as countries continue to struggle to balance a speedy response with the public’s wider needs

Linda Lew
Updated: 3:16pm, 19 Jan, 2021

Disinfectant is sprayed on a street in Shijiazhuang, one of the cities locked down this month as China tries to contain its latest outbreaks. Photo: AFP
