Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China calls for revisions to reports at WHO, defends early response

  • Two expert reviews suggested shortcomings in Beijing’s actions after health authorities reported first cases in Wuhan
  • But China tells executive board the reports made statements that were inconsistent with the facts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters
Medical workers attend to Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in February. Beijing has for months defended its initial response to the virus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE