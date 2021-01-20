Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP
Brazil may face shortages of China’s Covid-19 vaccine amid strained ties
- South American country has not received the raw materials necessary to make more doses of CoronaVac to complete its immunisation programme
- ‘We need to at least know what is happening, what is the reason for the active ingredients not reaching Brazil,” president of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP