Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP
Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Brazil may face shortages of China’s Covid-19 vaccine amid strained ties

  • South American country has not received the raw materials necessary to make more doses of CoronaVac to complete its immunisation programme
  • ‘We need to at least know what is happening, what is the reason for the active ingredients not reaching Brazil,” president of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP
Brazil could soon face shortages of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine due to delays in the export of key ingredients. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE