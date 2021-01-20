The orbiter separated from the Chang’e-5 capsule that carried lunar samples back to Earth last month. Photo: AP
China’s Chang’e 5 orbiter en route to solar observation point
- Spacecraft has travelled 1.43 million km in a month and will arrive at its desired location in March, deputy chief designer says
- Orbiter set off on its mission after separating from the Chang’s 5 capsule that carried lunar samples back to Earth last month
Topic | Space
The orbiter separated from the Chang’e-5 capsule that carried lunar samples back to Earth last month. Photo: AP