China’s Chang’e 5 orbiter en route to solar observation point

  • Spacecraft has travelled 1.43 million km in a month and will arrive at its desired location in March, deputy chief designer says
  • Orbiter set off on its mission after separating from the Chang’s 5 capsule that carried lunar samples back to Earth last month

Rachel Zhang

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jan, 2021

The orbiter separated from the Chang’e-5 capsule that carried lunar samples back to Earth last month. Photo: AP
